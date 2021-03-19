8 perish in Bodi accident

Fri, 19 Mar 2021 Source: 3 News
Eight persons have died after a sprinter bus with registration number AS 3022-15 traveling from Wa to Kumasi got involved in an accident around Bodi, a community in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District in the early hours of Friday, March 19.
The bodies of the deceased persons have been deposited at the Wa government hospital for identification and preservation.
The others who survived are receiving treatment at the Sawla health Center.
