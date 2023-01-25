0
Menu
News

8 pupils die on their way to school as boat capsizes on Volta Lake

Drowning Peep File Photo

Wed, 25 Jan 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Eight pupils from the Atikagome Community in the Sene East District of the Bono East region have reportedly died after the boat they were traveling on to school capsized on the Volta Lake.

They were among 12 other pupils traveling from Atikagome to Wayokope when the incident occurred midway through the journey.

Speaking on the issue, the Sene East Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), Ibrahim Wudonyim, stated that the information about the incident came to them late.

He added that the school that the pupils attend was the only one in the community.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambition
UG arrests imposter hired by students to pose as a stranded student
Health Ministry used GH¢20m to renovate an apartment it rented for GH¢15 million – A-G
Owusu Bempah's junior pastor shades Rev Kusi Boateng
Hopeson Adorye cries out over DDEP
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah predicts doom as DDEP negotiations continue
Sack Ofori-Atta to renew confidence in financial sector - NPP MP to Akufo-Addo
Ablakwa warns US-based group for receiving GH¢28.2 million Cathedral money
77-year-old sick retiree vows to sleep at GCB over bond refund