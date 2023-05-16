2
Menu
News

8-year-old boy dies after taking substance suspected to be palm wine

Poison Woman File File photo

Tue, 16 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An eight-year-old boy has died after a farmer allegedly poisoned a substance suspected to be palm wine.

The incident happened in the Awutu Senya West District of the Central Region.

The boy, identified as Agya Kwao, is said to have been rushed unconscious to the hospital but was pronounced dead a few hours later.

Recounting the incident, his aunt, Mercy Acquah, said his nephew was seen looking drunk and unconscious.

“I was home when I had a call to come and see my nephew. I got there, and I saw him drunk and unconscious. We rushed him to the hospital, and it was detected that he had taken poison. We tried forcing him to vomit the poison, but it didn’t work. He died a few hours later. The police came for the sample and detected it was poisonous,” citinewroom.com quoted.

The, suspect, according to reports poisoned the palm after he suspected that his wine was consistently stolen by someone.

The suspect has been arrested by the Awutu Bereku Police Command, which is assisting with the investigation.

YNA/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I'm shocked at my defeat - ABA Fusieni breaks silence
Sexual harassment: Court orders registrar to take custody of vehicle in dispute
2 sitting NDC MPs likely to 'Break the 4' in their constituencies
5 times Ghanaians have been busted for scamming people in the USA
Akwaboah Snr is dead
Hajia 4Reall extradited to US in $2M romance scam
Hajia 4Reall extradited to US in $2M romance scam
Glass factory, apartments built by Anas on illegal land to be demolished
Mahama handed over a rising nation to Akufo-Addo – Majority Leader
Ken Agyapong’s boy drags NPP MPs over mass endorsement of Bawumia