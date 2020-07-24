General News

8 years on, Kwesi Pratt shares fond memories of ‘extraordinary’ Atta Mills

On July 24, 2012 death laid its icy hands on one of Ghana’s illustrious sons and thrusted through the hearts of Ghanaians pains that will take forever to heal.

The country was thrown into a state of mourning following the death of a man whose politics was regarded as unorthodox and departure from the usual insult-ridden discourse.



Nicknamed ‘Asomdwehene’ for his unwavering commitment to peace and unity, he was loved across the political divide and his death really hit home.



Professor John Evans Atta Mills, the third President of Ghana’s fourth republic died after a short illness under circumstances which remain sketchy.



That Atta Mills was loved by many Ghanaians cannot be over-emphasized but only a handful of people had the privilege of sharing close ties with him.



One of such people is veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt. The two had a relationship that went beyond journalist-president and on the occasion of his eighth-year anniversary, ghanaweb.com spoke to him about his memories of Atta Mills.

Pratt in this riveting interview recount some interesting times he shared with the consummate politician.



“The late John Evans Atta Mills was an extraordinary human being. I recall seeing him on the playing field where he was either playing hockey or football or some other game or just simply being in the stands. He was intensely involved in sports that it was amazing. For a professor of his standing to be that actively involved in sports was something to behold. It was extraordinary.”



“Professor Mills was not your ordinary politician. He brought something to the table which was no other politician has been able to do. It was just his simplicity, honesty and his absolute lack of craving for public attention. He was so ordinary that it was very difficult to say as a head of state even when he had been elected as president,”he said.





