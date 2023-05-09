80-year-old Dominic Fobih breaks silence about recent marriage to a young woman

Dominic Fobih with his newly-wedded wife

Former Minister of Education, Professor Dominic Fobih has confirmed reports he is married to a young woman but said his newly-wedded wife is 31 years old and not 27, as earlier reported.

In an interview on Starr FM, Tuesday, the former government appointee cum legislator said, "She's 31 years now and a medical personnel," as he defended his decision to get married, insisting he knows what is good for him.



"I'm a very strong-willed person and I'm always convinced about what I decide to do and is best for me. I know why I'm doing this and so they can tell all sort of things. I didn't marry for anybody, I married for myself," Prof. Fobih said.



Fobih, a former Member of Parliament for Assin South and former Minister of Education, was back in the news, Monday, May 8, 2023, when a video clip from his marriage ceremony surfaced.



A short video clip from the occasion captured the politician cum educationist in a kente cloth happily dancing with his new wife, who donned a white and gold beaded-laced corset gown.



Holding his wife's waist with his right hand, while the woman had her hands on his shoulders, the two danced to Dada KD's love song 'Fatia Fata Nkrumah' amid cheers from the audience.



A source close to the family had told the media that the marriage was his 9th union, but the educationist, in his interview with Francis Abban said that narrative is untrue.

"I don't have nine wives, I have one wife, I just got married," Fobih said. "I didn't have a wife before so I've just got married. Who in Ghana has nine wives? If anybody is commenting on nine wives the person has been misled. Those who are commenting are commenting on what they've read and that is borne out of ignorance."



Born on July 16, 1942, Dominic Fobih was a legislator from January 2001 to January 2017 on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party. He was also the Minister of Lands, Forestry and Mines during Ex-President John Agyekum Kufour's administration.



He was once a lecturer at the University of Cape Coast.



Watch a video clip from the event below.









Watch a review of the VGMAs below. The discussion starts in the 12th minute of this video.











BB/SEA