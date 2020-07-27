General News

83 police recruits at Pwalugu recover from coronavirus

Ambrose Dery, Interior Minister

Some 83 persons at the Pwalugu Police Training School who tested positive for COVID-19 have been treated and discharged, the Minister for the Interior, Mr Ambrose Dery has said.

The Minister made the disclosure when he spoke to Parliament on Monday, 27 July 2020 to update the house on measures put in place to curb the spread of the deadly virus at the various security training centres across the country.



Mr Dery explained that after the first case of the virus was recorded at the training school, some 83 contact-traced persons were also found to have contracted it but have since recovered.

He said: “When the first case was detected, contract-tracing led to a total number of 83 who were isolated at the time, and, so they were kept and checked and declared recovered and that is why they’ve gone back to training”.



“They started with one and then they started questioning who they had been in contact with and in the end, the total number was 83.”

