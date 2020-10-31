847 Projects implemented in Greater Accra Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo addressed the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs on final day of his tour

A total of 423 projects, out of the 847, being undertaken by government in the Greater Accra Region alone have been completed, with the remaining 424 ongoing, President Nana Akufo-Addo has noted.

Out of the 423 completed projects, 87 are in the educational sector, 17 in the health sector, 173 in the roads sector, 74 in the water and sanitation sector, 25 in the industrial sector, and 10 market projects.



Of the 424 ongoing projects, 92 are in the education sector, 18 in the health sector, 54 in the roads sector, 113 in the water and sanitation sector, 20 in the industrial sector, and 19 market projects.



The President gave the account when he addressed the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs on the final day of his four-day tour of the Greater Accra Region yesterday.



The President reiterated his government’s commitment to building the necessary infrastructure across all sectors of the economy as part of his government’s transformation agenda



He added that in the course of the next one year, government will construct district hospitals in the districts without them in the Greater Accra Region as part of government’s Agenda 111, which seeks to build district hospitals in districts without hospitals.



The hospitals, he indicated, will have a 100-bed capacity, fully equipped, with appropriate accommodation for medical personnel, i.e. doctors and staff.

These projects would be located in Ablekuma Central, Ablekuma North, Ablekuma West, Accra Metropolitan, Ada West, Adentan, Ashaiman, Ayawaso Central, Ayawaso East, Ayawaso West, Ga Central, Ga South, Korle Klottey, Krowor, La Nkwantanang Madina, Ningo Prampram and Tema West.



The President reiterated the importance of the chieftaincy institution to the development of the country, and thus called on chiefs to be an active voice that speaks against ills of the society, such as corruption, galamsey and other social ills.



“Let me also indicate to you my commitment to establishing a committee, God willing, early next year to take a comprehensive look at the issue to do with the compulsory acquisition of lands by government, its consequences and the possible restoration of lands to their allodial owners.”



He reassured the house that his government will continue to support the chieftaincy institution so it can be strong and resilient, indicating that six new office complexes and bungalows would be provided the six newly constituted regional houses of chiefs.



“Additionally, as I have said, we would strive to give to the institution the requisite support to resolve chieftaincy matters and carry out research in the many areas of relevance to curb chieftaincy-related conflicts,” he stressed.



With five weeks to the holding of the December 7 elections, President Akufo-Addo assured the house of the wholehearted efforts that are being made by government to guarantee the peace and stability of the nation.

“Ghana has rightly earned a reputation as the pacesetter in democratic governance on the continent, a reputation I am determined to uphold, and, indeed, enhance prior to, during and after the 7th December elections,” he said.



President Akufo-Addo continued, “I would need, of course, your full collaboration and co-operation to help attain this end. We cannot afford a repetition of the deplorable events that took place recently at Odododiodio. We have all to work together to create the environment that will allow the Ghanaian people to make their decision on 7th December in freedom, peace and security. It is their right.”



Speaking on the delicate issue of government lands, which the chiefs have laid claims to over the years, the President said a committee would be set up to give recommendations on the way forward.



“The committee will make appropriate recommendations for the decision of government. With a few weeks to the holding of the elections, the setting up of this committee this year may not be feasible.”



However, as a sign of his commitment to this, the President tasked the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs “to begin stakeholder consultations with the house, so an agreement can be reached on the composition of this committee and its terms of reference.”



The President congratulated Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI for his re-election as the President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs.

The President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chief, Nii Okwei Kinka Dowuona VI, on his part, noted that government’s social interventions are bringing relief to many Ghanaians.



He noted, for example, that identification was a major problem, but noted that the implementation of the national identification programme and digital addressing system has brought a lot of relief to the people.



He added that the street naming and address system is a good initiative which needs the support of all to help complete government’s digital revolution agenda.



He emphasised that the digitisation of all government institutions is helping to eliminate corruption.



He added that the President is delivering on his promises to the Ghanaian people with interventions such as ‘One Village, One Dam’.



He told the President that the regional house of chiefs is doing its best to eliminate chieftaincy and its related disputes.

He noted that steps have been taken to digitise the institution and create a website through which all gazetted chiefs could be accessed.



The President, as part of activities marking the tour, inspected the infectious disease centre at Dodowa.



He later inspected ongoing construction of an interchange, bridge and ancillary infrastructure at Boundary Road motorway extension.



The President later left to hold a durbar of the chiefs of Lanmma, where he touted his government’s achievements over the past years, reviving the Ghanaian economy and delivering on promises and interventions that are changing lives.



The President later commissioned a classroom block at Legon Presec. He moved to Lapaz, where he interacted with transport operators and hawkers.



The President ended his tour with the commissioning of Metro TV’s new ultra-modern broadcast studio.