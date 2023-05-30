The Koforidua Senior High Technical School is located in the eastern part of Ghana

85 students involved in Koforidua SECTECH, New Juaben SHS clash suspended indefinitely

85 students of the Koforidua Senior High Technical School (SECTECH) have been indefinitely suspended for launching an attack on some students and teachers of the New Juaben Senior High School by the school’s management.



All 85 students faced the disciplinary committee of SECHTECH before their fate was handed down to them according to a Citi News report.



However, all final-year culprits will be allowed to sit for their final exams, that is WASSCE.



On Sunday, May 14, 2023, approximately 30 students from Koforidua SECTECH, who share a wall with New Juaben Senior High School, invaded the premises and attacked students.



The attack left four students and the chaplain of the New Juaben Senior High School badly injured.

The police were called on to intervene and upon arrival at the scene, arrested four students from Koforidua SECHTECH.



SECTECH students allegedly vandalised a school bus, the windshield of New Juaben Senior High School’s headmaster’s Toyota Corolla, ransacked the school’s sick bay, and caused damage to the roofs of three teachers’ bungalows during the attack.



As part of recommendations proposed by the board and management of Koforidua SECHTECH, the 85 students will pay for the cost of damages created in New Juaben Senior High School.



All prefects of SECTECH will also be demoted for not taking a hint or looking on for the attack to occur.



You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:









ABJ/WA