85-year-old man perishes in fire at Tano-Dumase

An 85-year-old man, Kwame Tawiah, has been burnt to death in a domestic fire outbreak at Tano-Dumase in the Sekyere South District of the Ashanti region.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, when the octogenarian was sleeping in a room that previously served as a security room for security personnel of mechanised boreholes for the community.



The cause of the fire, the Assembly Member for the area, Mr. Ofori Kwaku told Class News' Elisha Adarkwah, that has not been unraveled.

He said the police have been informed and have conveyed the charred body to Pope John Paul's morgue at Gyamasi for preservation and autopsy.



The police have, since, commenced investigations into the fire incident.