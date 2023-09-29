85-year-old suspected witch butchered at Enyan Ankukrom

File photo

An 85-year-old woman, Abena Kyere, alleged to be a witch has been inflicted with a machete wound at Enyan Ankukrom in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region.

Information gathered indicates that a neighbour of the victim, Adwoa Adensa, 55, accused her of being a witch and was behind the death of her [accuser’s] son some years ago.



Reports indicate that the perpetrator on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, stormed the victim’s home and without provocation started hacking her with a machete till some family members rushed to rescue her.



The victim who was left in a pool of blood was sent to the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District Hospital for medical care, while the perpetrator fled into hiding.

The Ajumako Enyan Essiam District Police Command in collaboration with the Breman Nkwantanum Police Command have mounted a manhunt for the suspect to get her arrested.



Family members of the victim in an interview with Kasapa News, Yaw Boagyan called on the police to thoroughly investigate the issue and get the suspect to face the full rigours of the law.