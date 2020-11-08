8th Aliu Mahama Anniversary celebration unveiled

Late former Vice President of Ghana, Alhaji Aliu Mahama

Source: Abdul- Hanan, Contributor

The Aliu Mahama Foundation is set to hold the 8th Anniversary Celebration of the demise of late former Vice President of Ghana, Alhaji Aliu Mahama.

He died on Friday, 16th November 2012 at age 66 during the running up to the December polls.



This year’s event will be held in Yendi, the traditional seat of Dagbon and hometown of the late Veep.



The event is aimed at celebrating the life and legacies of the late Alhaji Aliu Mahama was Ghana's first Muslim Vice President who served between 2001 and 2009 under the H.E John Agyakum Kuffour led NPP administration.



According to the Planning Committee in a communique, the week-long event will begin with the Lunch of “Zongo Laafia” on Wednesday, 11th November 2020 by H.E Hajia Samira Bawumia, Second Lady of Ghana.



It added the Minister for Information Koko Oppong-Nkrumah will deliver a Key Note Address the Aliu Mahama Memorial Lecture on Saturday, 14th November 2020 at the Dagbon State Senior High School in Yendi.

See list of activities below:



PROGRAMME FOR 8TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE LATE VICE PRESIDENT, H.E ALHAJI ALIU MAHAMA



11th November, 2020



• Launch of ZONGO LAFIA, health screening program by the Aliu Mahama Foundation at the forecourt of Zango Naa Palace by the 2nd Lady, Her Excellency, Samira Bawumia.



12th November 2020

• Courtesy call on Yaa-Na at Gbewaa palace at 10 am



14th November 2020



• Photo exhibition in memory of Late Vice President Aliu Mahama at 11 am.



• Memorial lecture in honour of His excellency Alhaji Aliu Mahama at 3 pm.



Key Note Speaker

Minister of information, Hon. Kojo Oppong Nkrumah



THEME FOR THE PROGRAM: “From Dagban to the world, Example of Alhaji Aliu Manama”



Venue: Yendi Senior High School Dining Hall



15th November 2020



• McFAM Football Tournament at Dagban State Senior High School park at 3 pm

• Launch of Mcdan Skills Development Center in Yendi



16th November 2020



• Quran recitation and Adua for the late Vice President, Alhaji Aliu Mahama at Zango Naa Palace at 9 am



• Donation to Ngani witches Camp in Ngani.

Source: Abdul- Hanan, Contributor