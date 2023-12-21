9,556 representing 47.4% of teachers who sat for Licensure exams failed

Some teachers at the examination hall

The results of the 2023 Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination (GTLE) have shown that 47.4% of the candidates, totaling 9,556 teachers, failed to meet the required standards for licensure.

The statistics, released by the National Teaching Council (NTC), indicate that out of the 20,181 candidates who sat for the examination, only 52.6% passed.



The breakdown of the results reveals that 10,625 teachers passed the licensure exam, while 892 candidates, constituting 4.4%, passed in none of the subjects.



Additionally, 2,641 candidates (13.1%) passed in one subject, and 6,023 candidates (29.8%) passed in two subjects.



“The National Teaching Council (NTC) is set to release the results of the 2023 Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination (GTLE) 2&3 on Thursday, December 21, 2023.



"Number of candidates: 20181, total pass: 10625 (52.6%), total fail: 9556 (47.4%), pass none: 892 (4.4%), Pass 1: 2641(13.1), Pass 2: 6023 (29.8%).”





AM/SARA



