9 Ghanaians jailed in Nigeria for smuggling 10,843kg of cannabis

Uruguay Cannabis2 File photo of cannabis

Sun, 16 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some nine Ghanaians along with their Nigerian counterparts have been prosecuted and jailed for their involvement in the smuggling of 10,843kg worth of cannabis into Nigeria through the sea.

According to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency in Nigeria, they are to serve a combined jail term of 72 years.

The development comes after the NDLEA conducted a raid across 12 states in the country which saw a pregnant woman, female undergraduate and 26 others arrested with tons of illicit drugs.

A statement issued by Femi Babafemi, Director, Media & Advocacy for the NDLEA on Sunday said after the conclusion of investigations, they were arraigned with charge number FHC/L/292C/2021.

Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court, in a ruling on October 14, convicted the Ghanaians of conspiracy and dealing in cannabis and thereafter sentenced each of them to jail.

The convicts include; Victor Wuddah; Freeman Gazul; Adotete Joseph; Sottie Moses; Sottie Stephen; Christian Tette; Kanu Okonipa; Daniel Koyepti; and Kanu Natte.

See the tweet and statement below:







MA/KPE
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
