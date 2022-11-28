0
9 arrested in joint military-police crackdown on power theft

Arrested Handcuffed The 9 are expected to be arraigned before court

Mon, 28 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nine persons have been arrested in a joint police and military operation by the Northern Electricity Company (NECo) in the Tamale Metropolis.

The operation aimed at preventing power theft by NECo customers resulted in the arrest of nine people suspected of making illegal connections.

According to a report by Dailyguidenetwork.com, NEDCo loses as much as GHC8.5 million, representing 45% of its revenue in the Northern region every month due to illegal connections.

There have also been attacks on NEDCo employees by some residents seen to have been engaged in illegal acts in recent times.

The joint operation targeted communities including Sabonjida, Bilpela, Nyohini, and Bamvim.

The Northern Area Loss Control Officer of VRA-NEDCO, Samuel Marvellous Kumi, informed journalists that the nine arrested persons will be arraigned before the court.

He also stated that several other people had been served with court summons to be prosecuted.

The Area Loss Control Officer emphasized that NEDCo will not relent in its fight against illegal connections, adding that persons found engaging in illegal connections will be dealt with severely to serve as a deterrent for others.

GA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
