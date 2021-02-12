9-month-old baby dies of coronavirus, buried with 4 others, 12 more pending in Cape Coast

The Cape Coast Metropolitan Assembly (CCMA) on Friday, 12 February 2021, laid to rest five persons who succumbed to COVID-19.

They were part of 17 COVID-19-related deaths pending burial in the metropolis.



Speaking to Class91.3FM’s Central regional correspondent, Kakra Abrokwah, the Cape Coast Metropolitan Environmental Health Officer, Mr Iddris Shani, revealed that a nine-month-old baby was among the five persons who were buried today.



He further revealed that they had earlier buried 20 persons, bringing the number of persons who have succumbed to the virus so far in the metropolis, to 37.



“We have buried 20 bodies so far; so, today's will add up to become 25 bodies buried in Cape Coast. That, too, is not all because we have other 12 bodies pending to be buried,” Mr Shani stated.



Mr Shani bemoaned the rate at which relatives of the deceased chase the Assembly for the bodies and appealed to them to bear with the government under the circumstances.



He explained that as soon as a person dies of the virus, their body becomes the government’s in order to protect the family.

He also advised Ghanaians to disregard misconceptions about the pandemic and adhere to the safety protocols.



On the national front, twelve more people recently succumbed to the virus, taking Ghana’s death toll to 496, the latest figures from the Ghana Health Service indicate.



Also, 554 new cases have been confirmed.



The country’s active cases now stand at 6,948.



So far, a total of 73,557 cases have been recorded since March last year.



Out of that number, 66,115 have recovered.

Regional breakdown



Greater Accra Region - 43,044



Ashanti Region - 13,231



Western Region - 4,164



Eastern Region - 3,211



Central Region - 2,498

Volta Region - 1,181



Bono East Region - 882



Northern Region - 802



Upper East Region - 755



Western North Region - 737



Bono Region - 718

Ahafo Region - 565



Upper West Region - 251



Oti Region - 250



Savannah Region - 68



North East Region - 37