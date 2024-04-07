9 people arrested for false claims of missing genitals

The police has warned the public of false alarms that incite violence

The police have arrested nine people for making false claims that their genitals were gone, following reports of missing genital events in some parts of Ghana.

Among those arrested were six persons in Kasoa, two in Ashaiman, and another one in Nkawkaw.



In a statement posted on social media, the Ghana Police Service said that these individuals were detained for "Publication of False News," which incited panic and terror among the public and attacked innocent people.



“The Ghana Police Service has arrested nine persons across the country for Publication of False News regarding the alleged disappearance of their genitals that led to fear and panic among the public and attacks of innocent citizens. Police investigations, including medical examinations, disclosed that all the claims are false,” the post on X, formerly Twitter, read.



The police further detailed that five people have been arraigned before court with three others remanded into police custody and two granted bail. The rest are on police inquiry bail and will soon be arraigned before the court.



The Ghana Police also raised concerns about the growing practice of people fabricating stories about their genitalia disappearing and placing the blame on innocent onlookers, which they noted can occasionally spark mob violence.

“We wish to caution the public against such criminal conduct that is likely to harm innocent people as well as disturb the public peace,” the police reiterated.



Read the statement below:





