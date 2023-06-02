2
9 policemen in critical condition after ghastly Daboya accident

Ghana Police Logo Logo of the Ghana Police Service

Fri, 2 Jun 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Nine (9) policemen of the Form Police Unit (FBU) are in critical condition after they were involved in an accident at Daboya in the North Gonja District of the Savannah Region while on their way for an operation.

MyNewsGh.com confirmed that the security personnel who suffered various degrees of injuries were onboard a police vehicle with registration number GP690

They reportedly responded to a distress call at Lukula and Mempeasem, both farming communities in the district, when the vehicle reportedly somersaulted midway.

Details of what triggered the accident remain sketchy, but sources reveal to this portal that the service driver lost control, veered off the road and, in the process, the vehicle somersaulted before coming to a halt.

Though none of the officers died, they suffered multiple injuries and were rushed to the Damongo Hospital, where some are on admission receiving treatment.

