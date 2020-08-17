9-week-old baby killed by coronavirus

Click for Market Deals →
The latest update on Ghana's Coronavirus figures indicates that a 9-week-old child has succumbed to the disease.
According to the Ghana Health Service, the baby's unfortunate demise occurred in the Central region. He is one of the 8 persons who are said to have been killed by the virus in the latest update.
2 of the 7 adults also had no comorbidities while the remaining 5 had underlining health conditions such as retroviral infection with cerebral toxoplasmosis, hypertension, congestive cardiac failure, chronic kidney disease, and diabetes mellitus.
The death toll now stands at 239.
Meanwhile, 121 new cases have been confirmed, bringing the accumulated cases to 42,653.
The country however continues to make a significant improvement in its fight as active cases have dropped again. The figure as announced on Friday, August 14 was 1906 but has now reduced to 1,847 despite the new cases that have been recorded.
According to GHS, 6 are critical, 3 are on ventilator while 16 are severe cases.
Below is the Cumulative Cases per Region
Greater Accra Region - 21,212
Ashanti Region - 10,569
Western Region - 2,899
Eastern Region - 2,097
Central Region - 1,801
Bono East Region - 720
Volta Region - 642
Western North Region - 580
Northern Region - 489
Ahafo Region - 485
Bono Region - 480
Upper East Region - 282
Oti Region - 229
Upper West Region - 88
Savannah Region - 62
North East Region - 18
