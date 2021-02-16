90% of SHSs connected to free Wi-Fi – Ursula

Minister-designate of Communication and digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

Minister-designate of Communication and digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, has announced that 90 per cent of Senior High Schools in the country have been connected to free Wi-Fi.

The challenge now, according to Mrs Owusu-Ekuful, is “how to replicate that in the junior high schools as the Education Ministry seeks to introduce blended learning (a mixture of virtual learning and face to face) and, so, we will need to put in place the infrastructure to support such. It is one of our priority areas.”



The Ablekuma West MP disclosed this when she appeared before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Monday, 15 February 2021 and reiterated same in a Facebook post.

Speaking at the opening of the government’s free tertiary Wi-Fi project in Accra in November 2020, Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia noted that all 260 District Education Offices and 46 Colleges of Education in the country will also be beneficiaries of the government’s ‘free Wi-Fi for schools’ project.



The project is intended to broaden the scope of education, Information, Communication and Technology (ICT), research, and knowledge acquisition in schools.