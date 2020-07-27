Regional News

90- year-old woman’s lynching happened on the blind side of traditional authorities - Yagbonwura

Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa (I)

The King and Overlord of the Gonja Kingdom Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa (I) has said the barbaric act of lynching a 90-year-old woman at Kafaba in the East Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region was perpetrated on the blind side of the Gonja Traditional Authority.

The Gonja Traditional Council in a press release dated 25th July, 2020, signed by the Registrar Mr Abutu Kapori and copied to Bole based Nkilgi FM stated; “The Traditional Council wish in no uncertain terms to condemn this barbaric act of violence which was perpetrated on the blind side of the Traditional Authority”.



According to the Gonja Traditional Council it recieved with shock and grief news of the brutal killing of one of its subjects by some individuals who allegedly accused her of witchcraft.



“The Overlord is calling on all his people and the general public to assist the Kingdom and the security agencies to identify the culprits and bring them to book”.

“The Overlord of the Kingdom His Majesty Yagbonwura expresses his disgust about the dastardly act and call on the security agencies to as a matter of urgency bring the perpetrators to book to serve as a deterrent of this deviant behaviour”; the statement added.



The Overlord of Gonja Yagbonwura Tuntumba Boresa (I) called on all his subjects to desist from barbaric behaviour and allow the customary law and the laws of Ghana to resolve such challenges to eschew violence.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.