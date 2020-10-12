99% of youth in Ghana are unemployed - Flagbearer of GUM asserts

Flagbearer of the Ghana Union Movement, Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrew

The 2020 flagbearer of the Ghana Union Movement (GUM), Reverend Christian Kwabena Andrew, has stated that his party will create jobs for the 99% of Ghanaian youth who have been rendered unemployed if voted for as president.

According to Rev Andrew who is best known as Osofo Kyereabosom, information available to him states that only 1 percent of the youth in the country can boast of a stable job.



Speaking in an interview on GhOne TV on Monday, October 12, 2020, he said that there is a need to create more jobs in the public sector to prevent the youth from being exploited by private business owners.



He said “About 99% of the youth in Ghana are unemployed, they don’t have work to do… I am familiar to these things, go to the streets now. I am aware of the unemployment situation.”

Furthering: “It is better we create more jobs, we cannot depend on the individual to give us jobs. When we do that they are rather going to cheat our people and make them poor because the salary they are going to give them is small and nobody can do anything to them because it is their own job.”



The flagbearer of GUM, also revealed that electorates have welcomed his campaign message adding that he is sure to win the presidential elections come December 7, 2020.



“I see myself as a serious contender, the message I am putting across, people are absorbing these messages, they welcome the ideas and definitely I know I am going to take power from Nana Akufo-Addo,” he said.