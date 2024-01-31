99 spellers vie for national glory at 2024 Spelling Bee finals

The 2024 Spelling Bee trophy

Source: Spelling Bee

The stage is set for a linguistic show as 99 spellers gear up to showcase their word prowess at the national finals of The Spelling Bee - Gh, scheduled for Saturday, February 3, 2024.

Since its inception in March 2023, the programme has seen an overwhelming response, with over 300 hopefuls diving into the world of words.



Through months of rigorous grooming, training, coaching, and assessments, the field has narrowed down to 99 national finalists. Their resilience, tenacity, and exceptional word knowledge will take centre stage at the national finals, promising an exhibition of language excellence.



The Spelling Bee-Gh proudly embraces the concept of 'returning spellers,' allowing participants from previous years to make a triumphant comeback.



Notably, N'Adom Darko-Asare is the first speller since the program's inception in 2008 to achieve this remarkable feat, embodying the spirit of perseverance and love for the competition.



This year's National Finalists hail from various cities, including Accra, Tema, Kumasi, Takoradi, Sunyani, Peduase, Obuasi, and Tamale. In a historic move, 2 Ghanaian spellers now domiciled in the UK and Canada will join the competition for the first time, adding an international dimension to the event.

Notably, the inclusion policy of The Spelling Bee - Gh shines through with the participation of 10 deaf students from Tetteh Ocloo State School for the Deaf, aligning with the programme's commitment to inclusivity.



The stakes are high, with the winner set to receive a prize package worth $10,000-plus, including an all-expense-paid trip to the Scripps Spelling Bee in the USA, representing Ghana as the only African country in the programme. Ahead of the finals, Ms. Eugenia Tachie-Menson, Country Director for Young Educators Foundation, organisers of The Spelling Bee – GH said, "We are thrilled to witness the culmination of months of hard work and dedication from our spellers.



The Spelling Bee - Ghana 2024 is not just a competition; it's a celebration of language, diversity, and academic excellence. We extend our gratitude to our partners and sponsors for their unwavering support, without which this event wouldn't be possible."



The Spelling Bee – GH anticipates an event that promises to deliver exceptional talent, inclusivity, and a celebration of linguistic diversity.