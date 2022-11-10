A.B.A Fuseini calls out coward NPP MPs over the removal of Ken Ofori-Atta

A.B.A Fuseini is the MP for Sagnarigu

The Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu, Alhassan Bashir Fuseini, has called out what he described as the cowardice of his colleagues on the majority side of parliament in their decision not to support their vote of censure motion against the Minister of Finance.

Speaking in an interview with JoyNews and monitored by GhanaWeb, the outspoken National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP expressed shock at the MPs' decision not to support their vote.



He explained that it amazes him that the MPs, who had earlier called for the minister to be sacked, would in turn throw away an easy opportunity to get their request granted.



“The man is a walking disaster, and once they themselves have come to the conclusion that Ken Ofori-Atta is a disaster, this is an excellent opportunity for them to walk the talk when they told us Ken Ofori-Atta was a disaster and must go.



“If you have been parasitising and they call for free food, it’s like your wife has just cooked, so, why is it that now that they have free food – the opportunity that the censure is moved, and now they’re running away.



“So, it is abundantly clear that they will be reneging on their responsibility,” he sad.



Alhassan Bahir Fuseini, also known as A.B.A. Fuseini, further stated that regardless of the position of the NPP MPs, they in the NDC will prove to Ghanaians that they are the ones concerned about their concerns and their well-being.

“I now say that today is a historic day in parliament, that the people will see who is truly beholding to the national interest of this country; who is truly standing up for the oppressed masses; who is truly standing up for the excruciating hardships that our people are suffering,” he said.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has proposed a vote of censure in Parliament.



Should it pass, it would make the appointment of Ken Ofori-Atta as Minister of Finance invalid in the eyes of parliament, forcing the president to officially sack him.



