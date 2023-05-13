A.B.A Fuseini loses Sagnarigu NDC primaries

Mr Fuseini polled 333 to lose to Mr Issah who polled 801 votes

Correspondence from Northern Region

NDC Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu, Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini has been defeated in the party’s parliamentary primaries held on Saturday.



The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Communication Committee lost to a young NDC National Accountant, Atta Issah who beat him with nearly 500 vote margin.



Mr Issah was tipped to be a major contender in the primaries, after he embarked on significant development projects, prior to the elections.

Alhaji Fuseini known for his proverbs struggled throughout the campaign, and even a declaration of support for him by former Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu did not save him.



After casting his vote on Saturday, Mr. Fuseini was confident he was winning, saying that no candidate could financially induce the delegates to vote for them.



“The people Sagnarigu cannot be bought, so let no one think they can buy their votes,” he told the media.



He faced four other tough candidates including Attah Attah, Alhaji Ahmed Yakubu who contested in the 2019 primaries and polled 120 votes in Saturday’s elections, Dr. Hamza Bukari Zakaria who polled 27 and Abdul Majeed Alhassan who polled 42.