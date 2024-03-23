A-G has been legendary in giving 'illiberal and politically divisive' advice to the Executive - IMANI Africa

Franklin Cudjoe and Godfred Dame

Social political commentator and President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has expressed concerns over the Attorney-General's advisory role to the executive branch of government.

According to him, the A-G, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has been giving "illiberal and politically divisive," suggestions to the executive, an act which impacts the personal liberties of individuals not favoured by the executive.



He referenced several high-profile cases, including SALL, Daniel Domelevo, Charlotte Osei, James Quayson, and Martin Amidu, as instances where the Attorney-General's guidance has been questionable.



“The Attorney-General has been legendary in giving the most illiberal & politically divisive advice to a willing autocratic executive as far as personnel liberties of persons they disrespect dislike is concerned- my SALL, Domelevo, Charlotte Osei, James Quayson, Martin Amidu. Sad,” he posted via X on March 23, 2024.



Franklin Cudjoe’s comments highlight ongoing tensions regarding the independence and impartiality of legal advice within the government framework.



Earlier, Ghana's Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, stated that the lawsuit against President Akufo-Addo's cabinet reshuffle does not impede the parliamentary approval of new ministerial nominees.

Consequently, Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, suspended the approval of ministerial nominees pending a suit filed at the Supreme Court.



However, according to the AG, the suit, filed by MP Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, lacks a supporting statement of the case and an application for an injunction against the vetting process.



Dame clarified that the legal action questions the President's authority to reassign ministers, not the appointment of new ones, and therefore, Parliament can proceed with the approval process without legal restraint.



