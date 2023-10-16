A-G’s must resign for covering-up govt officials in galamsey report - NDC

Communications Officer for the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called for the immediate resignation of the Attorney General (A-G) and Minister of Justice, Godfred Dame.

According to the party, the A-G is doing nothing but covering up the persons cited in Professor Kwabena Frimpong-Boateng’s, Inter-Ministerial Committee Against Illegal Mining (IMCIM) report on galamsey.



It can be recalled that the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Justice held the position that the allegations made by Professor Frimpong-Boateng in his report lacked substantial evidence for prosecuting the individuals mentioned. As such, it advised against prosecution of any individual named in the report.



The Communications Officer of the party, Sammy Gyamfi, who was speaking at the Moment of Truth Conference by the NDC, noted that the A-G’s advice to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, to discontinue prosecution of the persons cited in the report is nothing but a poor attempt to cover-up officials of the government and NPP who were involved in galamsey.



“Having meticulously analysed the content of the Attorney-General's legal opinion, we have come to the irresistible conclusion that the said advice is nothing but a poor attempt to cover-up the complicity of officials of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government and the ruling NPP in the illicit galamsey trade.



“For the avoidance of doubt, the claims by Mr. Godfred Yeboah Dame that there is no evidence to substantiate the damning revelations contained in the 36-page Frimpong Boateng galamsey report are simply false.

He continued, “The Attorney-General's latest step or call it a misstep, on the subject of this all-important, scathing Galamsey report, is part of the coordinated efforts to whitewash the crimes of many in government since this matter first broke,” he said.



The NDC further argued that contrary to the claim by the A-G on the IMCIM report, there is evidence in the public domain that confirms the professor’s report.



“Friends from the media, contrary to what the Attorney-General has come out to tell the world about the lack of evidential value of the Frimpong Boateng Galamsey report, there are ample pieces of evidence in the public domain that go to confirm several of the damning findings in the Frimpong Boateng “galamsey” report.



“It is against this backdrop that we wish to remind Ghanaians and the Attorney-General about a few of the hard corroborative pieces of evidence which have been in the public domain and which confirm the assertions of the good-old Professor,” he added



