A Ga witch doctor performed 'gbeshie' for Osei Tutu I to be born - Osu Wor-Lumor

Wor-Lumor of Osu, Nuumo Noi Sekanku Kpenuku II, in a bare it all interview with GhanaWeb's People & Places team has revealed that, if not for the intervention of Agya Nortey, a Ga witch doctor in the 1600s, Ashanti's pride, Osei Tutu I would not have been born.

Speaking about the 'History of Osu/Nadu Clan' in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Wor-lumor explained that a ritual called 'gbeshie', in the Ga tribe, was performed by Agya Nortey, a prominent witch doctor, for Akua Afriyie, mother of Osei Tutu I, to be fertile.



"Agya Nortey, he was a fetish priest, a witch doctor and he was healing people around. He was the one who performed what we call the gbeshie for Osei Tutu I to be born.



His mother Akua Afriyie, she was barren at that time. And those days when they want to perform the rights and rituals for you to be fertile, we call that gbeshie...when that thing is performed, then your womb is opened. That was performed for Akua Afriyie and Osei Tutu I was born," he told the host Naa Oyoe Quartey.



While some historic reports capture the Anyinam as the birthplace of Osei Tutu I, the Wor-Lumor says otherwise.



According to him, he was born at Tutu, in the Akuapim Hills.

"He (Osei Tutu) was born in at the Akuapem Hills, at Tutu," he said.



Wor-Lumor Nuumo Noi Sekanku Kpenuku II posited that the place Agya Nortey Hill presently corrupted as Agyangotey by people is totally wrong.



Osei Tutu I, who was crowned as the Asantehene in 1701, died in 1717 in a battle against the Akyem.



