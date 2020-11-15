A Plus blasts NPP for pulling out of TV show

Social commentator, Kwame A Plus

Social Commentator, Kwame A Plus born Kwame Asare Obeng has taken a swipe at the ruling New Patriotic Party for pulling out of the news analysis program, Newsfile.

The New Patriotic Party in a Facebook post on Saturday, November 14, 2020, sighted by GhanaWeb, announced its decision to pull out of the program citing biased paneling by the producers as the reason for withdrawing from the show.



Reacting to the decision of the NPP, Kwame A-Plus who is a sympathizer stated that the ruling political party that has claimed to have performed beyond expectations do not need equal paneling on a show to make a good case to Ghanaians.



A Plus added that the Newsfile analysis show is not a “football match” where every team is required to produce ten players and a goalkeeper each before the game starts.



“Who said Newsfile is a football match where there must be 11 players from each side? If you are going, to tell the truth, does it matter how many NDC people are there? You built one village one pothole and told us it's one village one dam,” he wrote.



“You planned to steal all our mineral revenue and give it to your sakawa boys and told us you are going to invest it for higher returns. You gave the whole ECG to your barber and his girlfriend and came to tell us Kweku Ananse stories

“You promised that you won't run a family and friends’ government but your girlfriend and family members have occupied everywhere. You promised to reduce ministers but now your ministers are many than members of Agona Odoben Christ Outreach Ministries,” he added.



See A Plus and NPP’s post on Facebook below:







