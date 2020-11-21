A Plus commends government appointee for saving GIHOC from collapsing

Kwame Asare Obeng (A Plus)

Controversial musician cum ‘hardcore’ social commentator, Kwame Asare Obeng who is popularly called A Plus has showered praises on the Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, Maxwell Kofi Jumah for his immense work at the state-owned company.

According to A Plus, the reforms instituted at GIHOC as well as the introduction of new products, rebranding and restructuring of the company under the leadership of Jumah are unprecedented.



A Plus added that the efforts of Kofi Jumah has “rescued” the company from collapsing.



“One of the best appointees of this government is Mr. Maxwell Kofi Jumah. The kind of reforms, New products, rebranding and restructuring he has made in GIHOC is unprecedented and has rescued the company from total collapse,” he wrote in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaVanguard.com.

The former musician further urged Ghanaians to commend appointees of the Akufo-Addo led administration who are performing well and not only criticize the ones who are not doing well.



According to A Plus, “if you have a big mouth to criticize government appointees, use the same mouth to commend those who are doing well.”



