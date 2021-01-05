A Plus condemns Immigration Officers who forced victims to slap each other

Social media commentator, Kwame A Plus, has reacted angrily to a viral video where an Immigration Officer is seen directing young men to slap themselves at an unknown place at night.

In the video posted on A Plus’ Facebook page and sighted by GhanaWeb, the said Immigration Officer whose face was not captured by the camera and name unknown, instructed the two arrested people to slap themselves to his amusement.



He was among other Officers who looked on unconcerned.



The first two victims, who seemed to be Okada Riders, had to obey what the officers had ordered them to do for fear of what might have happened to them if they refused to follow the order from the security officers.



From the clip, the Immigration Officer at a point had to demonstrate to the young men how to slap better because he seemed not to be satisfied with the standard of slaps.



He then allowed the first two guys who were Okada Drivers to go after making them exchange a series of slaps on the streets and brought other young men to repeat the same acts.

A Plus posted the video on Facebook with the caption “As trained officers of the Ghana Immigration Service you go to town, arrest young men and ask them to slap each other - in 2021. Nobody will say anything. When they search a journalist's car that is news. You don't care what people go through on the street.”



See the post of A Plus below and watch the video attached as the Immigration Officer instructed the young men to slap themselves.








