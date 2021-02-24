A Plus’ corruption allegations against me were baseless – Abu Jinapor

Samuel A. Jinapor is the Minister of Lands and Natural Resource-designate

Samuel Abu Jinapor, the Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources has said that the report by the Commission of Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) that exonerated him of any wrongdoing in some allegations made against him by musician and activist Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as A Plus, was nothing but the truth.

A Plus in 2017 accused John Jinapor and Francis Asenso Boakye, then deputy chiefs of staff ofbeing corrupt and abusing their proximity to power.



“NPP delegate’s congress…. 7 months of NPP government. So far so good except appointing some very corrupt officials including the two… deputy chief of staffs….Arrogant and corrupt … You think you’ll be in power forever. Even John Mahama I was not afraid of him then you,” A Plus wrote in a social media post.



The allegation triggered an investigation by CHRAJ which discovered no wrongdoing on the part of the two chiefs of staff.



The topic was revisited when Jinapor took his turn at the vetting of minister-nominees by the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

Jinapor further stressed that the report by CHRAJ was a confirmation of his position that the allegations by A Plus were baseless and without merit.



“I found those allegations surprising because they were not founded on any basis. I have the report of CHRAJ in respect of those allegations against me,” he said.



“The conclusion of CHRAJ noted that the commission is satisfied that the evidence doesn’t support the allegations of corruption and abuse of power by Messrs Samuel A Jinapor and Messrs Asenso Boakye. The allegations could not be substantiated whatsoever. Accordingly, this complaint is hereby dismissed as being without merit and totally warranted. "



The former Chief of Staff admitted that his image was tainted by the allegations and it was a ’difficult’ period for him but he was relieved by the clearance from CHRAJ.