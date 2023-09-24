A Plus declares intentions to contest Gomoa Central seat as independent candidate

Political activist, Kwame A Plus

Political activist and social commentator, Kwame Obeng Asare, popularly known as A plus has declared his intention to contest for the Gomoa Central Parliamentary seat as an independent candidate in the 2024 general elections.

According to him, he has done enough for the constituents to give him the nod to represent them in parliament.



In a video shared by GhOne TV on their Twitter page and sighted by GhanaWeb, Kwame A Plus expressed optimism about his victory in the parliamentary elections and admonished potential aspirants to allow him to go unopposed to represent the Gomoa Central constituency in Parliament.



“Come 2024, I'm not contesting NDC or NPP. I will unseat the MP in this area. Anyone who competes with me, I will defeat the person. I am very confident that I am going to win this seat," he said.



“It is very likely that in 2025 I will be the only independent candidate in Ghana’s parliament and that is what I want to do. This constituency is ours, if you want to contest we are waiting for you. If you come with money, sweet talks, or anything that the person brings, I will beat him/her. I have more influence than anyone. So whether NPP or NDC, no one should contest the seat coming 2025, they should allow me to go unopposed and go to parliament.



"I don’t even want any competition. Anyone who wants to join me can share my ambition with me and maybe if I win, I can help the person to become DCE but to be MP in this constituency in 2024, no two ways about that I am going to win the election,” Kwame A Plus told the media.



