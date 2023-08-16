A Plus 'fires' US ambassador over threats to Ghana’s economy if anti-LGBT bill is passed

Media personality and political activist, Kwame Asare-Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has taken a swipe at the US Ambassador to Ghana over her suggestion that the passage of Ghana’s Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill (anti-LGBTQI bill) would have dire consequences on the country's economy.

A Plus indicated that he is surprised by Ambassador Virginia Palmer's claim that Ghana passing the anti-LGBT bill would deter American investors from doing business in the country.



He added that what the investors and the ambassador should be worried about is the excessive corruption in the country and how Ghanaian politicians are going to squander the monies they gave to the government of Ghana.



“The investors who are coming to Ghana are not worried about corruption. You are coming to a country; you are going to put your money in that country and you are not worried about what the public officials would use your money for.



“What you are worried about is a man marrying a man and that would affect your investment. What is the head and tail of this issue?” he asked in Twi, in a UTV interview, on August 13, 2023.



The political activist added that it is the failure and excessive corruption of the political leaders Ghana has had that has given Western leaders the effrontery to dictate to Ghana.

“But it is not the fault of the US ambassador… if you live in a country, where over 90 per cent of the leaders are thieves, who have stolen our money and we have to go and borrow… is it, not the person who loans you the money who would dictate what you are to do?” he quizzed.



What the US ambassador said



Speaking at the US-Ghana Business Expo, which took place in Accra on August 10, 2023, Ambassador Palmer cautioned that discrimination against LGBTQ people would send the wrong signal to American investors in general and must be avoided.



“Ghana is a very welcoming, tolerant society, lots of interreligious, interethnic harmony, and that is what makes Ghana strong, stable, and attractive for investment. I hope it stays that way with regards to the LGBT community.



“And again, there is money to be made if the colour of your money is green or red; it is Ghanaian, but if there is discrimination or worse, then that will send a signal to not just LGBT investors but other American investors that Ghana is less welcoming than I am telling people that it is now. So, I hope it will stay welcoming,” she told journalists.

