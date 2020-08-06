0
General News Thu, 6 Aug 2020

A Plus honoured for his role in the fight against coronavirus

Social Activist, Kwame Asare-Obeng known widely as A Plus has been honored for the role he has played since Ghana recorded her first case of COVID-19 to date.

The honor is in recognition of his donations and support for the vulnerable during these trying times since the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

The citation on the plaque used in honoring his contribution read “In honour of MR. KWAME ASARE-OBENG for supporting the national call to sustain Ghana in the fight against the Covid-19 crisis. Your enormous response and personal donations to the poor and needy in Ghana is a great honour and service to this nation”.

The social activist dedicated the honor to members of The Peoples Project; a group of Ghanaians who believe the betterment of the Ghanaian can be achieved if citizens rise and ask for accountability while also playing their respective roles well.

“Yesterday I received this beautiful plaque from Rectitude International. I dedicate it to all members of The People’s Project.”

