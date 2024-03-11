A Plus loses suit against business mogul Hassan Zein

Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as A Plus

A defamation case involving Kwame Asare Obeng, widely known as A Plus in showbiz, and Ghanaian business mogul and philanthropist, Hassan Zein, has been brought to an end, dailyguidenetwork.com reports.

The lawsuit, initiated in 2022, stemmed from defamatory comments made by the controversial musician-turned-politician that tarnished Zein's reputation, with the allegations gaining wide media coverage.



According to court documents, A Plus has opted to settle the matter by reaching an agreement with the businessman.



As part of the settlement, A Plus has agreed to retract and apologize for the defamatory comments that led to his legal entanglement.



In his 2022 defamation suit, Zein sought various reliefs, including a declaration that A Plus had defamed his reputation, with general damages amounting to GH¢10 million, and an order directing A Plus to retract the defamatory comments and picture of Zein through the same medium used to defame him.



Additionally, Zein requested an apology from A Plus within seven days, using the same medium employed for the defamation, as well as a perpetual injunction preventing A Plus from further defaming Zein's reputation as the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) Ambassador at large.



The case had been progressing in the High Court in Accra until A Plus, through his counsel, decided to settle the matter out of court, bringing an amicable end to the legal dispute.

On January 22, 2024, the parties reached an agreement, which the court, presided over by Justice Kwasi Adjenim-Boateng, adopted as the consent judgment on January 29, 2024.



Under the terms of the settlement, A Plus agreed to retract the defamatory comments and take down the picture of Zein through the same medium they were initially published on.



He also committed to issuing an apology to Zein through the same medium.



Furthermore, A Plus agreed to pay GH¢100,000 in costs to Zein as part of the settlement.



Court documents stipulate that these terms constitute the entire understanding between the parties, fully resolving the matter and extinguishing any further claims arising from the lawsuit.



NAY/AE