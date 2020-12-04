A Plus on why Akufo-Addo received alleged US$40,000 bribe

Social media commentator, Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus has waded in the conversation surrounding the alleged US$40,000 bribe President Akufo-Addo received in a video gone viral.

According to him, over the years, monies donated to Akufo-Addo to help with his campaign were squandered by his family and friends, putting him (Akufo-Addo) at the losing end.



He stated categorically that President Akufo-Addo is surrounded by criminals who steal from him to enrich themselves.



A Plus added that, President Akufo-Addo, upon a sober reflection of the happenings, decided to do the collection of the monies instead of directing supporters to the right persons or institutions.



In a Facebook video, A Plus said, “Nana Addo himself will never take money from anybody…go and ask anybody who has been close with Nana Addo for the past how many years… Nana Addo will always direct you to the right quarters that go here if you want to give me money for my campaign…Why did he personally collect the campaign money in 2016? It is because he never received monies collected on his behalf. "



He further accused President Akufo-Addo of governing the country with thieves instead of choosing corruption-free people.



“When Nana Addo was in opposition, he knew the people around him were thieves. He knew this before he came into power so I was expecting that Nana Addo will not bring a certain group of people into power… Nana knows that what I am saying is facts only. He knows he’s surrounded by thieves.”





About the video



In one of the videos, Alhaji Abass, according to the narrator, sent a delegation to the President in his private residence in Nima. “They were led to the president by Ghana’s Ambassador to the United States, Dr. Adjei Bawuah. In his company was a woman and a man who were introduced as wife and brother of the Director of Urban Roads.”



The voice purported to be that of the man introduced as the brother of Alhaji Abass, is heard pleading with the President to pay deaf ears to some allegations against Alhaji Abass, stressing it is a plot by detractors who are bent on tarnishing his image and eventually seeing him kicked out of office.



Akufo-Addo after the supposed plea for clemency is seen receiving a hefty brown envelope from Ambassador Bawuah which according to the narrator contained $40,000 being presented on behalf of Alhaji Abass. While at it, the voice of the man purported to be the brother of Alhaji Abass is heard stating that the package is from Alhaji Abass who has been advised by some people to take that action or risk removal from office.



“He has been advised by some people to come and see you with money. He says he doesn’t have much except this $40,000. He is pleading with you not to remove him from office. He also assures never to disappoint you if he is maintained.”

A second video, however, suggests otherwise. Although the scene and personalities are same as Salis Newspaper’s, the conversation is entirely different; it’s a donation and not a bribe. The unseen man, who the newspaper in its report claims is the brother of Alhaji Abass, is rather heard discussing how they could assist in the electioneering campaign.



The footage suggests that the three personalities [Ambassador Bawuah, a lady and a man whose face is not captured] had been to Akufo-Addo’s home to offer resources in order to grease the wheels of his campaign.



“Please accept this 40,000 in addition to the t-shirts for now. Later, we will communicate to you how else we can contribute to this,” he said.



It is worth mentioning that in both videos, Akufo-Addo after receiving the envelope requested for a name. He said, “I need to have a name” to which the lady replied, “Hajia Fawzia”. It is unclear what Akufo-Addo needed the name for.