A-Plus renews his public criticism of Asenso-Boakye, says he’s corrupt

Kwame Asare-Obeng popularly known in music circles as Kwame A-Plus says Francis Asenso-Boakye, one of the Deputy Chiefs of Staff of the Akufo-Addo administration is a very corrupt person.

Speaking to Blakk Rasta on the Taxi Driver show on Zylofon FM 102.1MHz, A-Plus indicated that the attitude of Asenso-Boakye is destroying the NPP and the Akufo-Addo administration at large, and also undermines the good works of President Akufo-Addo.



When asked whether Asenso-Boakye is dishonest, the musician stated: “He [Asenso-Boakye] is a very corrupt person…I have told everybody in NPP to advise that guy.”



A-Plus added: “Everything that has happened, the only person I can say I have issues within this whole world that I live is Asenso. Apart from him, I believe that everything that has happened is part of the process.”



A-Plus noted that the Deputy Chief of Staff thought that he had the power to get the appointment of Dr. Felix Anyaa, then CEO of Korle Bu Teaching Hospital terminated.

He declared: “He was part of it…I keep pushing Asenso; I want him to talk so that I can explain something to him to know that I am bad!”



Asenso-Boakye has sued A-Plus over corruption allegations but the matter has been pending in the law court since 2018.



Watch A-Plus' interview with Blakk Rasta below.



