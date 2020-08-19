General News

A Plus to receive Mandela Award for Excellence in September

Musician and Political Activist Kwame Asare Obeng

Musician and Political Activist Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as A Plus, has been recognized by the Outstanding Leadership Forum, a leadership organization as one of its award recipients in their upcoming award event to be hold in September.

In an invitation letter from the group shared by the political activist on his Facebook page, the leadership organization said A Plus on the night will be honored with the Mandela Award for Excellence in Leadership, for the positive impact he is having on the lives of the youth and on young entrepreneurs and businesses.



A Plus over the years has grown himself and his brand into a force in Ghana when it comes to activism and empowerment.



Through his activism and social media, A Plus has been able to rally the support of thousands of Ghanaians to form a pressure group called the Peoples Project with which he also embarks on philanthropic activities.

Recently he was honored for his support for the vulnerable and the needy since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.





Source: Dickson Boadi, Contributor

