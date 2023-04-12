2
A/R: 3 in critical condition after articulated truck crushes 3 cars

Wed, 12 Apr 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Three people are in critical condition after an articulated truck crushed three cars on the Sokoban-Daaban road in the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region.

The accident occurred on Monday, 10 April 2023, around 2 pm when the articulated truck with registration number AS 9456-D was heading from Kumasi toward Sokoban.

The truck is said to have failed its brake and crashed into the three private cars with registration numbers CR1163-16; GT141-16; and GT4250-21.

The driver of the truck and his conductor are currently on the run.

The injured have been rushed to Asafo Adjei Hospital for medical treatment.

Meanwhile, the Assembly Member for the area, Kwadwo Boateng, has attributed the accident to the town road which has been left unconstructed due to compensation the government has to pay to landlords of affected buildings on the roadside.

