A/R: ‘Hungry’ NPP communicators to strike Monday over neglect

File photo

The Communication team members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) responsible for defending and promoting the ruling government projects across the country on various media platforms have served notice of embarking on strike effective Monday 30th January 2023.

A member of the Ashanti regional communication team who spoke to GHOne News Ashanti regional correspondent Isaac Justice Bediako on condition of anonymity said their colleagues in Accra have signaled them not to go on radio from Monday until their outstanding allowances are paid.



“Since we elected the new national executive we haven’t received any monthly allowance. They used to give us GHc1000 but the money is not coming anymore. We didn’t even receive anything for Christmas; hunger is killing us while we are on radio and TV defending their corrupt deals with empty stomachs” he complained.



Meanwhile, a memo released on the regional platform of party communicators asked the communicators to comply with the sit-down strike until further notice.



Below is the statement posted on the Ashanti regional communication platform



ANNOUNCEMENT



At a General Meeting of Regional and National Communications Directors, a conclusion was made that from Tomorrow, Monday, 30th January, 2023, ALL COMMUNICATORS are embarking on a SIT DOWN STRIKE until further notice.

This is to press home demands from the National Party as regards



Communicators’ Welfare.



YOU’RE HEREBY OBLIDGED TO COMPLY WITH THIS DIRECTIVE.



Thank you



Dennis KwaKwa



Ashanti Regional Comm Director