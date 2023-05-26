0
A/R: Assembly in a tussle with GPRTU over land ownership

Gprtu T Transport terminal | File photo

The Presiding Member (PM) of the Asante Akyem Central Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti Region, Mr Samuel Ohemeng has responded to the leadership of the Ghana Private Roads Transport Union (GPRTU), insisting that until a permit is obtained genuinely, the assembly shall not allow the construction of any structure at the GPRTU arena at Konongo, the district capital.

Mr Samuel Ohemeng said the transport union had no mandate to construct pavilions and that, the assembly has already initiated talks with investors for the construction of market stalls.

Commenting on the issue, the Chairman of the Konongo GPRTU, also, Odumase Adontihene, Nana Kwaku Ababio, stated that the assembly has no land at the transport union's arena, therefore, suggesting that there are plans to develop the area through Public Private Partnership is complete hoax.

"We shall conform to the processes to obtain a permit to continue, but will not succumb to any encroachment on our land, we have land titles and other documentation to prove ownership," Nana Kwaku Ababio mentioned.

He also challenged the assembly to produce documents that prove their ownership of the said land.

However, citizens have raised concerns about the development and pleaded with the assembly to desist from oppressing the GPRTU on its intended pavilion construction.

The Konongo lorry station has been without sheds for more than 20 years.

A situation that compels customers of the transport union to linger in the rain and the scorching sun.

The construction of pavilions by the GPRTU sought to address the challenges faced by the union members.

Source: classfmonline.com
