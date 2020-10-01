A/R: Breast Cancer among men on the rise; voluntary screening crucial – GHS

The GHS is encouraging to screen for breast cancer

The Ashanti Regional Directorate of the Ghana Health Service has expressed concern about the increasing cases of breast cancer especially among men in the Ashanti Region.

Speaking to Ultimate News in Kumasi, the Regional Head of non-communicable diseases with the health service Lydia Owusu Ansah indicated that out of a population of between 40 to 50 people in the region, two to three of them suffer from the disease.



She noted, “The numbers are going up and males are also now being infected by the condition so there’s the need for them to also go through some test whenever there’s breast cancer screening”



The concern comes as the region begins a series of outreaches to mark this year’s breast cancer awareness month which is commemorated annually in October.



Madam Lydia Owusu Ansah pointed out that aside from hereditary conditions many patients develop breast cancer due to the wearing of tight brassieres and indiscriminate intake of drugs.



“We will be expecting our females not to put on tight brassieres’ again and our men should also stop taking in drugs that are not prescribed” she advised.

She is calling for a concerted effort to encourage voluntary testing for early detection and treatment of the disease.



The Breast Cancer Awareness Month, marked in countries across the world every October, helps to increase attention and support for the awareness, early detection and treatment as well as palliative care of this disease.



There are about 1.38 million new cases and 458 000 deaths from breast cancer each year.



Breast cancer is by far the most common cancer in women worldwide, both in developed and developing countries. In low- and middle-income countries the incidence has been rising steadily in the last years due to an increase in life expectancy, increase urbanization and adoption of western lifestyles.



Madam Lydia Owusu Ansah supported married men fondling the breasts of their wives but cautioned men not to abuse the notion that sucking or fondling breasts helps in the detection and prevention of breast cancers.

“You don’t have to be fondling other women’s breasts. The breast God has given you is your wife’s breast. For that one you can play around it”,” she admonished



