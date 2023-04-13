0
A/R: Collapsed building kills 2 at Adansi Asilevikrom

85604459 The collapsed building

Thu, 13 Apr 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Two people have died after a teachers' quarters collapsed on them at Adansi Asilevikrom in the Adansi Asokwa District of the Ashanti region.

The deceased are 36-year-old Mawutor Atsu and 40-year-old William Okyere.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, during communal labour to pull down the weak structure.

The seven-bedroom house's roof, according to an eyewitness, Mr Prince Agboku, had been ripped off during a heavy downpour and the community decided to pull it down and reconstruct it.

In the process, Mr Agboku who was part of the communal labour told Class News’ Elisha Adarkwah that, the building collapsed on them, killing one on the spot while the other died at the hospital where he was rushed for medical treatment.

The bodies have been deposited at the New Edubiase Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

