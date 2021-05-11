A/R: Fire ravages wooden structures at Krofrom

The incident happened on Tuesday

Wooden structures at Krofom in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi have been destroyed by fire in the early hours of Tuesday, May 11.

The Manhyia Divisional Officer DO1 Abban told journalists that no casualty has been recorded.



“The shacks are built anyhow and accessibility within the structure is very difficult. We have not received any report of any casualty, but as you can see, the whole structure is burnt down. We received the distress call at 02:11hrs and we moved in and access the situation.

He recounted how difficult it was for fire officers to douse the inferno.



“The Manhyia Fire Station came in and we realised that one fire engine cannot put out the fire. So we requested for another engine that is the Tech Fire Station they also came in to assist and we brought the fire under control.”