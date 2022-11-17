A/R: Internal auditors to sharpen skills

Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister

The Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council has scheduled a workshop for December 1, 2022, to sharpen the skills of newly appointed internal auditors at the various Metropolitan Municipal District Assemblies (MMDAs) across the Ashanti Region.

The workshop dubbed: 'Capacity Building Workshop on Internal Auditing for New Appointed Internal Auditors' is slated for an unnamed hotel in the Kumasi metropolis.



A letter announcing the training programme signed by Mrs Emelia Ayebeng Botchwey, the Chief Director for the Ashanti Regional Minister, dated November 10, 2022, said the workshop aims to provide orientation for the officers in the internal auditing policies, procedures and their role in the MMDAs.

The statement said the workshop will be organised in partnership with GIZ - the accountability and resource governance component of capacity building.