A/R: Man allegedly kills wife for starving him sex at Adumasa

A man has hacked his 38-year-old wife to death on their cocoa farm and later killed himself at Adumasa in the Ashanti Region.
The decomposing body of the deceased, Ama Afriyie was found a day after they both did not return from the farm.
Though it is not clear the motive for the murder, family members of the deceased claim the man known as Kwasi Poku had consistently been threatening to kill his wife who’s a mother of six over sex starvation.
Family members say the man had been accusing his wife of infidelity but the woman vehemently refuted that accusation.
