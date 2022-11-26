1
Menu
News

A/R: Patrons at PFJ market complain of high cost of food products

68759710 Some patrons of the PFJ market in Kumasi

Sat, 26 Nov 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

Some residents of Kumasi who went to the Kumasi Jubilee Park with the expectation of getting affordable foodstuffs to buy have expressed disappointment as they described the prices as too high.

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture brought its Planting for Food and Jobs pilot market to Kumasi metropolis on Thursday November 24, 2022, at the Jubilee Park.

Aside from the late arrival of foodstuffs and the absence of some of the foodstuffs such as plantains, and cassava, which the patrons expressed disappointment about, they also described the prices at the PFJ market as too high.

Some of them who spoke to Class 91.3 FM's Elisha Adarkwah said they would have been better off buying some of the foodstuffs in the open market instead of going to the Ministry's much-touted affordable commodities market.

The Regional Director of Agriculture, Rev John Manu, however, said patrons were exaggerating about the prices.

He noted that patrons complained about the cost of local rice carefully packaged selling at GHS70.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
World Cup 2022: Ex-England striker insists penalty against Ghana in Portugal game was a wrong call
I was not disrespectful towards Ronaldo with my goal celebration - Osman Bukari
Player Ratings: Andre, Kudus shine, Jordan disappoints as Black Stars fall to Portugal
The five reasons behind Ghana’s 3-2 defeat to Portugal at 2022 World Cup
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Related Articles: