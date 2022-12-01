A/R: Pig farmers announce another increase in prices of pork

File photo

The Ashanti Regional Pig Famers Association of Ghana (PFAG) has once again announced an upward adjustment in prices of its products (Pork) from GHS18 to Ghs22 effective December 1, 2022

According to Philemon Kwabena Ampongsie, Ashanti regional Secretary of PFAG, the hike is as a result of high cost of production.



Mr. Ampongsie made the announcement during a press briefing in Kumasi.



He indicated that prices of production including pig feed keeps rising and as a result negatively affecting their businesses.

This, he noted has necessitated the upward adjustment to salvage their business.



He appealed to the public to bear with the Association by accepting the marginal increase as efforts are being made to grow the pig farming industry.