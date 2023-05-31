A/R: Police inspector who shot girlfriend in Adum charged with murder

Inspector Ahmed Twumasi

The Attorney General has advised the police to charge the Police Officer attached to the Ashanti Regional Small Weapons and Armoury Team (SWAT) unit of the Ghana Police Service, who allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend at Adum in the Kumasi metropolis in the Ashanti Region with murder.

The Attorney General will also take up the case from the police.



The Head of Legal and Prosecution in the Ashanti region, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kofi Blagodzi told the Asokore Mampong District Court today, May 30, 2023.



The Court presided over by His Worship Samuel Buabin Quansah, thus, remanded the accused into prison custody.



The accused, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, will reappear on June 20, 2023, for the commencement of committal proceedings and bail of the indictment.



Inspector Ahmed Twumasi allegedly shot his 26-year-old girlfriend, Victoria Dapaah popularly called Maadwoa on April 20, 2023, over some misunderstandings with the late lover.



There was a heavy security presence in court today when the accused person was presented in court.

Relatives and friends of the victim throng the court clad in red attire and armbands in their numbers.



The angry relatives were agitating amidst weeping and wailing upon the arrival of the accused and attempted to get hold of him.



Court users including relatives and friends of the victim who were in the courtroom were thoroughly searched before entry.



The Presiding Judge advised the agitating relatives to exercise restraint as the Attorney General and the court ensures swift adjudication of the case.



The Head of Legal and Prosecution, ACP Kofi Blagodzi spoke to the media after the court proceedings and called on the family relative to exercise restraint for the court to do its job.



Some relatives of the victim expressed satisfaction with the swift process of the case.