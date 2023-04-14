1
A/R: Police retakes statements of NDC men in 'army' attire at Mahama campaign

NDC Military Camouflage.jpeg NDC executives in the Ashanti region in camouflage

Fri, 14 Apr 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Ashanti regional police command has re-taken the statements of the six regional executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who wore camouflage attire during former President John Mahama's campaign tour of the region.

The six, including the regional Vice Chairman, Captain Kofi Jabari, and the regional Deputy Secretary, Mr Baah Acheamfour were invited by the police who took their statements and granted them self-recognizance bail on March 29, 2023.

On Wednesday, 13 April 2023, the regional executives, while at a meeting at the regional headquarters of the party, were visited by the Police for their statements to be retaken.

The regional Deputy Secretary of the NDC, Mr Baah Acheamfour told Class News’ Elisha Adarkwah, that the Police said there were mistakes in the earlier statements taken and, therefore, there was a need for the statements to be re-taken.

Mr Acheamfour noted that the police were just intimidating them but cautioned that no amount of the intimidation will prevent them from wearing the attire the next time.

Source: classfmonline.com
Related Articles: